Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm with a stray shower or storm possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our warm pattern will strengthen over the next few days with highs likely reaching the middle 70s Tuesday and the upper 70s Wednesday. Most areas Tuesday and Wednesday will be remaining rain-free, but a stray shower or storm is still possible in the warm air. The better chance for wet weather and appreciable rainfall arrives Thursday-Saturday as the main low pressure system approaches from the west. The heightened precipitation prospects and associated increase in cloud cover along with the progression of this system across the Midwest will work to knock temperatures down into the 60s heading into next weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy/sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the middle 70s. South to southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Occasional gusts of 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy/sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible late. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Records could be challenged.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and maybe some rumbles of thunder. Highs in the lower 60s.

