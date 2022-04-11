Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A few rumbles of thunder are possible as the line of broken showers moves through ahead of a weaker system moving to our north today. The second half of the day will be dry and partly cloudy. Through this week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's also a chance for 70 on Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, we expect a few passing showers and thunderstorms with only minor chances of some being strong to severe Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Thursday will also be a day full of gusty winds. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Chance of morning showers and storms, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Sharply warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of evening or night showers and storms. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms might be strong to severe. Highs near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower chances and gusty winds. Highs in lower 60s and falling throughout the day.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube