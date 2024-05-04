Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and very warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We're starting off Saturday with some areas of fog, especially north of I-94, but that will gradually lift to the north as the sunrises on a mostly dry weekend! A few clouds are possible through the day on Saturday with high temperatures nearing 80 degrees. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday evening and overnight as a cold front slides across the state. Rain will come to a close by sunrise Sunday. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the 70s. Thankfully, both Saturday and Sunday wont have a sustained wind over 10 to 15 mph, so the breezy conditions are staying away for the foreseeable future! We are tracking another system with showers and storms to move in on Tuesday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. South wind at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms possible. Heaviest rain in our northern communities. Lows in the middle 50s. Wind starts southwest, becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Total accumulations around a quarter inch of rain.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning, likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube