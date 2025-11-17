Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Much colder temperatures are on the horizon to start the work week, as lows fall into the 20s for most and afternoon highs don't get passed the low 40s. Dry and cool weather continues through Monday, with the chance for a wintry mixture of rain and snow moving through with a pocket of colder air on Tuesday. Tuesday's highs will only reach the upper 30s. Wednesday will be dry, with highs back in the mid-40s. A late-week system will produce scattered rain showers later Thursday into Friday. Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week, with widespread rain showers and highs near 50-degrees. No "major" storms are on the horizon, though a few showers are possible next Saturday, with a return to dry and pleasant weather on Sunday. The next system that could bring meaningful rain won't arrive until later Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cold with increasing clouds and wintry mix by sunrise. Lows in the upper 20s early, near freezing as precip approaches. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered rain/snow mix. Much colder. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs near 50-degrees.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and Quiet. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

