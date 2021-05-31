Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A warmer start to the week as morning temperatures remain in the upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday bring a mixture of sun and clouds and warmer afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s. Our next shot for rainfall comes in on Wednesday afternoon as an area of low pressure passes to our south. This system is expected to continue a few showers or thundershowers into Thursday as well, but coverage looks to be focused mostly south and east. A bigger warm-up is on track for next weekend as upper 80s are expected to be returning to West Michigan along with a good deal of sunshine.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Southeast to east winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid 70s

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube