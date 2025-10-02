Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Highs today will reach the mid/upper 70s, but 80s return Friday and continuing through the weekend. This may be the last of the 80s this season/this year, and each day Friday through Sunday will be near record warmth. For comparison: "average" this time of year are highs in the mid/upper 60s and lows in the mid/upper 40s. The drought conditions will continue to worsen across West Michigan as it looks to stay dry through the weekend. Chances for showers are back in the forecast early next week...especially on Tuesday. Our forecast models are indicating we could tap some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, giving us better chances for some widespread, much-needed precipitation. There are also indications that we expect to cool down into the 60s next week, but still staying above average. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and sharply cooler with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

