Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and more humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Keep your water bottles handy, West Michigan! Heat and humidity are building in. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, along with the chance for a few isolated showers. The vast majority of the weekend will by rain-free, aside from a lingering shower chance mainly on Saturday morning. That said, we will be getting going on an unsettled pattern early next workweek. Temperatures start the slow climb for the weekend, spiking to near 90 degrees on Sunday. Highs will hold in the upper 80s until Thursday of next week. Even if the thermometer falls just short of 90, it'll be humid enough to send heat index readings well into the 90s.

SATURDAY: An early lingering shower possible, otherwise more humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Southwest to west winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower/storm possible. Lows in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light west winds shift to the south late.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Highs near 90 degrees and humid. South winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

