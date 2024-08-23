Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and comfortable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The pleasant and dry weather is gradually coming to an end as we look ahead to the weekend. A light wind is in store the next few days, but is turning southerly and southwesterly. This will increase both our heat and humidity, and also gradually warm our Lake Michigan water temperatures after some significant cold water upwelling. Look for temperatures in the upper 80s this weekend and early next week. An isolated shower is possible Saturday and Sunday, but measurable or widespread rain is unlikely. Feels like temperatures could be in the low/mid 90s by the beginning of next week as dew point temperatures climb into the 70s! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Continued pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south light.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer, slightly more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s. More humid too.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures could be in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and very humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the low/mid 90s!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube