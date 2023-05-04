Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer with isolated rain chances

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Variable cloud cover is expected this morning, with temperatures still cooler, in the 30s. Frost advisory for some communities continues until 9 a.m. Cloud cover today will be light, with high temperatures finally breaking into the 60s. Isolated rain chances have been added to our forecast for Thursday evening and night into early Friday as a weak low pressure system drops into the western Great Lakes. Temperatures will become above average in the 70s by Saturday and Sunday. We have most likely seen our last freeze of the season, as well as our last flurries! Our next, more significant rain chances, don’t arrive until next week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the morning, but becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers possible. Lows inn the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few light scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain chances. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube