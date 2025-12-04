Today's Forecast: Partial sunshine, cold air remains

From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Roads will continue to be very slick in spots, especially bridges, overpasses and neighborhood and rural roads as temps are 10 to 15 degrees below freezing. With any small breeze, feels like temperatures could drop to near 0 in spots. Thursday will be the sunniest day of the week, but only 50/50 sun & clouds and very cold with highs in the low 20s. Friday morning will once again be close to single digits, with highs in the mid 20s. The overall pattern remains unseasonably cold and intermittently active, with more light snow Friday night into Saturday midday, and another system Monday night into Tuesday.

TODAY: Sharply colder with partial sunshine. Highs in the low-20s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows in the low teens. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Chance few snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy early with afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix likely with rain and slushy snow. highs in the mid to upper 30s.

