Today's Forecast: Muggy with scattered showers & storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cold front shifts through West Michigan today, providing widespread to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is NOT likely with these passing storms. The biggest threat will be the potential of heavy rainfall. The passing front will additionally generate strong winds across the state, creating high wave heights and strong currents in Lake Michigan. For your complete Lake Michigan forecast, click here. You'll notice a big difference in the atmosphere come Tuesday! Drier and cooler air settles into West Michigan on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A nice mix of sun and clouds extends into Wednesday, with the chance of a brief shower on Thursday. Temperatures this week will drop back closer to average, mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Slightly humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west in the morning, becoming northwest in the evening, at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts over 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy and muggy. North / northeast winds 5 to 10 . Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 70s. Winds from the north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

