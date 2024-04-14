Today's Forecast: Much warmer with sunshine once again

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A system is tracking to our north and east early this morning, and does offer the chance for a stray shower north of I-96 until 8 a.m.. Otherwise, get ready for a stellar Sunday! The second half of your weekend will feature mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Wind gusts today up to 30 mph in the morning and 25 mph in the afternoon. Monday brings another round of sunshine with mild air and a lighter breeze. Showers and storms develop Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday evening, with some stronger thunderstorms possible. Total rainfall looks to be over .50" with this midweek system once again. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest/northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with light winds. Lows in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

