Today's Forecast: Much warmer than average, and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy October! We're starting the month with much warmer than average temperatures, spiking to the 80s for our highs today. West Michigan can anticipate a few more days of fully sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s with patchy fog possible. The 80s and sunshine will last through the start of the work week, even having the chance at nudging some high temperature records. Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until Thursday when a cold front passes. This looks to be the full transition into consistent Fall-like air, as temperatures plummet to the 50s and 60s by the end of the week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light and variable.

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs around 80. Winds south at 5 to 10.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

