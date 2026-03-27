Today's Forecast: Much colder in West Michigan today

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: We wrap up the work week with sharply colder temperatures on Friday. A cold front came through West Michigan on Thursday, and now the cold air is firmly in place. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. With a breeze from the north, wind chill readings will be in the 20s. Brr! We will see decreasing clouds and some sun by the afternoon which is some good news. Friday night, a weak disturbance will pass through the area and there could be a few flurries north of I-94. This weekend is looking dry and warmer. Highs in the low 40s Saturday and then we will be in the upper 50s Sunday. Temperatures warm even more back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Our next threat for rain and storms comes late Monday night into Tuesday.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. A few flurries possible. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a few thundershowers. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the mid 40s.

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