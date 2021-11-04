Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy with a lingering spotty shower

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles or flurries on the table. While a few lake effect sprinkles or flurries are still possible today, most of West Michigan will remain dry. Your Friday forecast shows some improvement, with a mix of sun and clouds and a bit milder temperature nearing 50 degrees. This mix of sun and clouds continues into the weekend, with readings rebounding into the lower 50s Saturday and the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday. It stays mild and dry with above average temperatures into the middle of next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering sprinkles/flurries. West southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry. South winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

