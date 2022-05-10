Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy & unseasonable warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another mild start to the day with temps around 60 degrees with mostly clear skies turning partly cloudy before sunrise. A mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures pushing into the lower 80s in the afternoon. The only chance for any shower or storm will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as the atmosphere will become more unstable with highs in the mid 80s during the day Wednesday! We will likely see a long, dry, really hot for this time of year stretch of weather through almost the entire week. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the low 80s. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower / storm. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and hot! Highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower/storm possible.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot! Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

