Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: If you capture a picture of the sunrise or sunset in your community, send your photo to weather@fox17online.com! Unfortunately, the abundant sunshine stretch is coming to an end now through the weekend. We expect more clouds today with temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs climb to the middle 50s by Thursday and Friday ... nearing record highs! Our next chance of widespread showers arrives Thursday evening/night into Friday. About a quarter inch or less is expected. Temperatures are expected to take a tumble this weekend, back closer to average in the upper 30s. A few flurries will be possible next week. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably warm with late afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and near record high temperatures with a few rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 30.

