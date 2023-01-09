Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Partly cloudy skies to kick off our work week as today we will have another attempt at finally seeing some sunshine! Temps in the upper 30s to near 40 along I-94 makes today the best day of the week to get outside. Another round of cloud cover is likely on Tuesday with a passing cold front. A short burst of light precipitation, mostly rain, will be possible Tuesday late morning through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain or snow. Wednesday will see another convergence of moisture over the Great Lakes and we could see some light rain Wednesday night. We're currently tracking a system for Thursday and Friday which could bring rain transitioning to mix and snow with breezy conditions. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. West southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows near 20 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or mix, if any. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain develops through the day and transitions to wintry mix and snow with otherwise cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for mix or snow. Best chance for accumulations will be to the southeast. Highs in the mid 30s with breezy winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

