Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear, colder temps arrive again

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: After a nice Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees, cooler temperatures are here to finish the week. Cooler is, of course, relative as temps will still be at or even a touch above normal for the first week of March. With high pressure dominating much of the time, precipitation is not expected. The Sunday/Monday time frame will mark as a transition period to milder weather. The outlook for next week has temperatures pushing into the 50s beginning on Monday. This warm and above normal stretch is likely to last at least a few days. The next chance for rain in West Michigan holds off until Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. North-northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the low/middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. North winds at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

