Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with warm temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies & warm kicking off in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies and warmth are on tap for this afternoon once again, as high temperatures reach the lower 80s. While the chance is low, a stray shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out today along and north of I-96. Your weekend forecast is in great shape! Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Saturday is the first official day of fall! Known as the Fall or Autumnal Equinox, it's the precise time the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It happens at 2:50 A.M. on Saturday. We'll see equal days and equal nights, about 12 hours of each. Dry skies settle in for next week with highs a little closer to seasonal averages, in the lower 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s. The first official day of fall.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

