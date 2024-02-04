Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with mild temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: If you capture a picture of the sunrise or sunset in your community, send your photo to weather@fox17online.com! We will have plenty of opportunities to soak up sunshine this weekend and beyond. Chilly temperatures kicking off this morning below freezing, but this afternoon will have highs in the middle 40s. Even warmer temperatures are likely next week, with the lower 50s possible next Thursday and Friday. The wave of warmth also comes with the chance of rain. Our next chance of widespread showers arrives late Thursday into Friday. As for our winter thaw, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the middle 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

