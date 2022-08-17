Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower chance

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another quiet, comfortable, and calm morning is in store for West Michigan! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected, with a crisp start as temperatures settle in the 50s. A large part of your daytime hours today and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, although a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the evening both days. Mainly dry conditions extend into Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures this week remain in the lower 80s, along with some crisp overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. A slow-moving system builds into West Michigan late in the day on Saturday, bringing the next chance for widespread rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances extend into Sunday and Monday, along with cooler temperatures. High temperatures this weekend and early next week are likely to stay in the 70s. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A stray evening pop-up shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. A stray evening pop-up shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reaching the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

