Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, windy, record warmth

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It's been a warm day in West Michigan! High temperatures today have reached the upper 50s to lower 60s, breaking daily high record temperatures for Muskegon and Kalamazoo. A few showers linger into this morning. Sunshine will be back today, with another run at high temperatures in the middle 50s. Showers will return along and south of I-96 overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will tank this weekend and next week, back to the mid/upper 30s. There will be chances for a few snow showers or flurries, but no major systems are expected to impact the area over the next several days. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: A few lingering early morning clouds and showers possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Near record high temperatures! Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusts to 40/45 possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. A few showers possible. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain in the morning, mainly south/east of Grand Rapids. Otherwise, partly sunny and sharply cooler. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow south of I-94. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

