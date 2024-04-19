Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Cooler air and dry skies settle in for today and Saturday. We expect some sunshine both days, but from time to time some cloud cover will filter in as weak troughs of low pressure rotate through the Great Lakes. Look for windy conditions today and cooler temperatures than the last few days with highs in the lower 50s. High temperatures will only reach the mid/upper 40s on Saturday. We are concerned with a potential frost/freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you're planning on planting a garden, it's usually best to wait until after Mother's Day weekend. That's a general rule of thumb here in West Michigan. The next chance for widespread rain and perhaps a thunderstorm or two is next Tuesday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Windy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest/west winds at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly. Highs only in the mid/upper 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30 mph.

SUNDAY: An early morning frost/freeze possible, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers likely. Perhaps a rumble or two or thunder. Highs in the middle 50s.

