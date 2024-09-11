Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, smoky haze

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: As we progress through this week, highs will spike into the mid/upper 80s. Thankfully, this will be a drier heat and humidity will remain lower than the last heat wave. Our forecast models are showing thick wildfire smoke moving into the Great Lakes today and Thursday. We may experience a milky white sky, but as long as the smoke stays confined to the upper levels of our atmosphere, we don't anticipate air quality alerts or advisories here at the surface. It will be a quiet, dry stretch of weather this week as rain chances stay at or near zero over the next several days. Mid and high level clouds will arrive late Thursday into Friday, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Francine. Only a small chance of moisture from this system may affect us this weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. We anticipate a milky white sky with wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southeast light.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. A smoky haze is likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

