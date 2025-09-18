Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, pleasant, isolated P.M. shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The "mid-summer" re-run across West Michigan continues as a huge area of high pressure brings loads of sunshine and unseasonably warm air into the region. Our "average" highs for mid-September are in the mid 70s! That same high pressure will allow for clear skies and efficient cooling overnight, leading to patches of fog in the early morning. Tomorrow will warm back to around 80 behind a cold front. Only slightly cooler air returns Friday and Saturday before a warm front later Saturday nudges highs back into the 80s on Sunday. That will provide the best widespread rain chance also leading into Monday, with more seasonable temperatures to follow. Humidity will be on the rise through the end of the weekend as well. Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of an afternoon shower from Grand Rapids northward along a cold front. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, slightly cooler. Highs around 80. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a nighttime shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY (FALL EQUINOX arrives at 2:19 P.M.): Partly sunny, chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

