Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, less humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: We start this first full week of July on a nice note, with comfortable temperatures and less humid air in place. It will be a beautiful day today—mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. This is close to average, and will still feel warm but the less humid air will help make it much more comfortable than last week. Warm and dry days continue through mid-week, along with mornings in the low 60s. You may even be able to leave your windows open at night a few days this week! Our next chance for rain and a few thunderstorms comes with a cold front late Thursday, and we could see a few showers linger into Friday as well.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s, a touch humid. Wind ENE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows around 60. Wind E 5 - 10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers early. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

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