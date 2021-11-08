Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature sunshine, dry conditions, and highs around the lower 60s. A few light showers are possible late Tuesday, but better precipitation chances return Thursday as a strong fall storm tracks into the Upper Midwest. We expect significant wind, rain, and sharply colder air. This could potentially bring a round of accumulating lake-effect snow by the weekend too, perhaps turning the ground white in several locations. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to the arrival of this system.

TODAY: Sunny to mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds southwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some morning sunshine is possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Chance of P.M./night light showers or sprinkles. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop in the afternoon/evening. Windy too! Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY: A mix of rain and snow, mostly lake effect precipitation. Highs in the upper 40s early, then falling through the day. Still somewhat breezy. Windchills in the 20s.

