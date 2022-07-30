Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready to enjoy a beautiful weekend ahead! High pressure brings clear skies and low dew point temperatures (less humid) across West Michigan. We will see this perfect stretch of weather sticking around today and tomorrow. A few passing fair weather cumulus clouds inland possible, otherwise temps climb from the low 80s today to mid 80s Sunday and Monday. It will be a stellar weekend to spend outdoors! The next chance for rain arrives on Monday as a cold front approaches. As of now, forecast models are suggesting a big warm up for next week with high temperatures back in the lower 90s and a sharp tropical feel to the air! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Light west to south winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Slightly more humid. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Humid too.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

