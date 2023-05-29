Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another warm and sunny day is on tap today! Bright blue, mostly sunny skies are in store for your Memorial Day with high temperatures in the 80s. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the upper 40s, with low wave heights anticipated again today. Overnight lows are mild, only dipping to the 50s. The warming trend continues through this week, with a few weather models hinting at our first 90-degree coming this week. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region. We are on pace for this to be West Michigan's second driest month of May on record. Our next rain chances arrive this week Wednesday and Thursday, but they will be isolated and small at best, with only a few shower (perhaps) firing up on a lake breeze. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

MEMORIAL DAY/ TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, pleasant. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds east light.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a pop-up shower possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm. Highs near 90.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of a pop-up shower/storm possible. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

