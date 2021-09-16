Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure will result in a quiet and dry weather pattern through Friday afternoon. A warming trend begins today with temperatures rising to near 80 for highs. It's warmer still on Friday and slightly more humid. A cold front will gradually push through the region Friday night and Saturday morning, at which point a few showers are possible, but there won't be much. Temps will drop back a few degrees on Saturday before rising again to finish the weekend. Over the next week, Sunday and Monday may prove to be the warmest with highs in the mid 80s. Our next best chance for showers and storms will arrive next week Tuesday and/or Wednesday. Fall officially arrives Wednesday September 22 at 3:21 P.M.. It's what we call the autumnal equinox, or fall equinox. Equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. The progression of loss of daylight hours will accelerate to around three to four minutes each day afterwards.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs near 80. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible at night as a cold front passes through the state. A bit more humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

SATURDAY: A lingering early morning shower with some cloud cover is possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

