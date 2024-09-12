Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, a smoky haze

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Expect highs in the mid/upper 809s the next several days, but comfortable with dry air in place and dew point temperatures in the 50s. Wildfire smoke has thickened across the Great Lakes region, and will stick with us at least through Friday. We may experience a milky white sky, but as long as the smoke stays confined to the upper levels of our atmosphere, we don't anticipate air quality alerts or advisories here at the surface. The smoke also influences a drier atmosphere, helping keep us dry in what has been an unseasonably parched stretch. Rain chances stay near zero through the weekend, and still low into the middle of next week. The remnants of Hurricane Francine will lead to some mid/high level clouds in West Michigan, but the rain looks to stay out of the state through the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. A milky white smoky haze likely from smoke suspended in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds east light.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. A smoky haze. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, mainly south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

