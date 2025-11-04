Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partrly cloudy and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be a pleasant, mostly sunny day before an active stretch of weather unfolds. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning and again on Friday with clipper systems moving through the Great Lakes region. Temperatures remain above average through this week, with high temperatures in the mid/upper 50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. A sharply colder air mass is expected by Sunday, with the potential for a few slushy snowflakes to mix in with rain this weekend and early next week! The "average" first snow in Grand Rapids is November 8, so this would be right on schedule. Even though there's no significant snow in the forecast anytime soon, the Odd-Even Parking Rules are now in effect in Grand Rapids. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of a light shower or few sprinkles late. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with a slight chance of s light shower or few sprinkles, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. Chance of P.M./night rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of lake effect snow showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs only in the upper 30s.

