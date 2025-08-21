Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The big story is clearing skies and dry air into the end of this work week. Dew points have dropped into the upper 50s and will remain there the rest of the week and into the weekend as sunshine and low 80s prevail. The next best chance for rain will come with another front on Saturday, which will produce a few light showers or thundershowers and usher in a "Fall preview" for the following week! Highs may be stuck in the upper 60s! In fact, we'll have the chance of some lake effect rain showers on Sunday and Monday as colder air comes across the warmer water of Lake Michigan. There may be a waterspout or two, too! On the tropical front, we are tracking Hurricane Erin. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance for a few showers or thundershowers. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness. Feeling "Fall-ish". Cooler with the slightest chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Feeling "Fall-ish". Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube