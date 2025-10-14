Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure with lead into another nice, mild, pleasant Fall outdoor day today with highs approaching 70. Highs slip into the 60s for the rest of the week. "Average" highs are now in the lower 60s, so temperatures will likely be 5 to 10 degrees above average through this week and into the weekend. Temperatures early Thursday morning may drop into the 30s in some inland areas, creating the best chance for areas of frost. Widespread frost is not a concern for much of this week, as morning temperatures (other than Thursday morning) will hold in the 40s to near 50. Unfortunately, most of the Lower Peninsula remains in a moderate to severe drought. We do have rain chances coming up this week: very light showers tonight into Wednesday morning, and then more widespread rain for Friday and the weekend. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates

TODAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild with highs around 70. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few morning showers, otherwise some afternoon sunshine possible. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds thicken late with a chance of night showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise some afternoon clearing and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

