Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a smoky wildfire haze

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A statewide AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect through this evening due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Fires are burning out of control in Canada, and the upper level atmospheric winds continue to stream the smoke near the surface in West Michigan. As smoke thins Wednesday and beyond, highs will warm up a few degrees each day as the high pressure nudges east. But even as temperatures climb into the mid-80s, humidity levels will remain comfortable until Thursday. The heat and humidity will surge later this week, with highs approaching 90-degrees by the end of the week. Another heat wave appears to be in sight to finish the week into the weekend. At the same time, rain chances remain very low through the weekend. Several counties across West Michigan are facing drought conditions, which will be worsening in the days ahead. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy....a smoky haze. An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY in effect statewide today! Highs in the mid 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and warm. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly east of US-131. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

