Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be dry, but still a bit breezy, with increasing clouds as a low pressure system passes to our east. Rain chances hold off until Friday as a wind direction change from the northwest helps start lake enhanced rain showers. Those will be isolated to scattered, but could impact your Halloween trick or treating! Scattered lake enhanced showers are also possible Saturday. No major storms are on the horizon for West Michigan anytime soon. Temperatures remain at or slightly cooler than average through next week, with high temperatures in the low 50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. Hurricane Melissa is setting its sight on Bermuda later today into tonight before heading out into the open waters of the Atlantic. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit breezy. Clouds will be a little thicker south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy inland, but mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along the lakeshore and south/west of Grand Rapids. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty light lake effect rain showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with spotty lake effect rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY: Remember to "Fall Back" an hour at 2 a.m., as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Morning clouds with a chance of showers, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

