Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A mix of sun and clouds continues into the weekend, with readings rebounding into the low/mid 50s today and near 60 degrees on Sunday. It stays mild and dry with above average temperatures into the middle of next workweek. Rain chances don’t return until Tuesday and Thursday, where we are keeping our eye on an approaching system. As of now, much colder air is expected on the back end of this system by Friday and Saturday. This could potentially bring another round of snow showers by next weekend. Don't forget to turn the clocks back one hour TONIGHT. We return to Eastern Standard Time!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low/mid 50s. South-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 40. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest winds at 6 to 12 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Some morning sunshine, but clouds thicken through the day. Chance of evening/night showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

