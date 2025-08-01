Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, smoky haze, but pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A statewide AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect through Saturday due to Canadian wildfire smoke. The smoke is coming in as a high pressure from Canada slides in from the north and settles in to the Great Lakes region. This is also a cool high, bringing more comfortable temperatures into the area. Continuing the next several days, our air conditioners can finally get a break! Much cooler, drier, and less humid humid air is settling in. Highs the next few days will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows the next several mornings will be comfortable in the 50s. In fact, a beautiful stretch of weather is in store with sunshine and dry conditions through through Monday. Enjoy! We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, smoky haze, pleasant, comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, smoky haze, but pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and bit humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube