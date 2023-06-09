Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with haze

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Canadian wildfire haze is likely through today, with otherwise mostly clear skies. The haze will stay mainly inland, but we can't rule out some haze along the lakeshore. A CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY is in effect for all of West Michigan again today. The air will affect sensitive groups, so limit time outdoors. Tonight mainly clear skies dominate with temperatures dipping to the lower 50s. West Michigan falls under an elevated fire risk as we continue our dry stretch, accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy conditions at times. Please do NOT burn anything during these conditions. Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Thankfully, the chance of rain returns this weekend and into next week! Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight Saturday through Tuesday due to a passing cold front and low pressure system. The estimated rain accumulation by Tuesday will be 0.50" to 1.25" across the region. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Smoky haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds start off light and variable, but in the afternoon turn northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool, and hazy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A cold front passes overnight, firing up showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers are likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers are likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

