Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, seasonably pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of the region experienced a 50 to 55 degree drop in temperatures between Tuesday and Wednesday. That set a new record! The blast of cold air has allowed for lingering light lake effect cloud cover and flurries this morning, but strong subsidence or sinking air from high pressure will scour our clouds out and give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. If you aren't a fan of the cold, you won't have to wait too long for a warm up...as it begins tomorrow. Temperatures will climb each day in West Michigan through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid/upper 30s today, upper 40s tomorrow, and mid/upper 50s Saturday. Each day will also feature some sunshine and a breeze. The next chance of rain in West Michigan returns late Monday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Some early morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, quiet. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Clouds thicken in the mid/late afternoon as another system passes to our south/east. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning cloud cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

