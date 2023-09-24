Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & seasonable, light winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Sunshine will be in abundance once again today, with high temperatures topping the middle 70s. Expect a beautiful end to the weekend. Tonight, cloud cover will increase, as temperatures dip to the middle 50s. The increased cloud cover comes with chances of rain for the start of the work week. Isolated shower chances will be possible Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Any rain that develops is expected to be light, but we can't rule out any rumbles of thunder. Temperatures ease into the lower 70s this week, falling closer to our seasonal averages. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower is possible. Rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

