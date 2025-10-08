Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Much cooler air is flowing into the Great Lakes behind a cold front. While we got some much needed rain with that system, it will be dry for most of this week with sunshine and high pressure in control. This cooler airmass will be settling in for the rest of the week, dropping highs into the "seasonable sixties", with chilly mornings. Mecosta and Newaygo Counties are under a Frost Advisory until 8 A.M. this morning, with widespread FROST ADVISORIES likely tonight into Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. It looks to be a mainly dry week ahead with a gradual warm up into the weekend. There is a slight chance of a few light showers Friday evening/night, but nothing widespread or prolonged looks likely at this time. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Areas of frost likely. FROST ADVISORIES will likely be posted. Cover the plants! Lows in the mid 30s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold start with areas of morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds increase in the afternoon with a chance of a few isolated to scattered evening/night showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

