Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, comfortable

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A comfortable air mass is settling into the Great Lakes behind a cold front, with slightly cooler and much less humid air. This will stay in place through Friday. We may also see more Canadian wildfire smoke today as high pressure to our north filters in air from Canada. The break from the heat and humidity will be short-lived as highs rebound back to near 90 on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms return as the heat and humidity persist this weekend into next week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, comfortable. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds southeast light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A shower/storm is possible. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid, chance shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warm and muggy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

