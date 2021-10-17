Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Clouds are slowly breaking up over West Michigan. Overnight lows dive into the 40s tonight. High pressure builds in for Sunday, generating mostly sunny skies. Winds remain on the strong side, generating wave heights between five to seven feet into Sunday! A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. With the difference in water temperature and air temperature over the water, some waterspouts are possible on Lake Michigan. Sunshine extends into the beginning of the work week. Highs return to near 70 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. Chance of showers overnight. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered rain showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

