Today's Forecast - Mostly sunny leading into a warm weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover will gradually diminish through the afternoon today, becoming mostly sunny by late in the evening. Sunshine is likely to be in full force this weekend with highs in the 80s for Saturday and Father's Day. The dry and warm weather looks to go nowhere next week. Each day of our extended forecasts features some sunshine and highs in the 80s. Canadian wildfire smoke is becoming an issue again for the Great Lakes. We expect an on and off hazy sky the next few days. Summer officially arrives next Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice and has the most daylight hours of any other day...more than 15 hours! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Some early morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY / FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A hot day! Highs in the middle/upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube