Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A Clean Air Action Day or Air Quality Alert is in effect for our lakeshore counties, including Cass and Kent. Try to avoid using gas powered equipment today or topping off the gas tank, as these things contribute to ground level ozone. Oppressive heat and humidity continues through today. Not only will the actual temperatures soar into the lower 90s, the heat index will make it feel much hotter when you factor in the humidity. Heat indices ranging between 98° and 105° or briefly higher! A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 10 A.M. this morning through until 10 P.M. this evening. Use extra caution and stay hydrated if you are outside! There will once again be a slight chance of a shower or storm today and tonight. We will have to keep an eye on any storms that develop as some cells could contain some gusty winds and large hail. We'll have more chances for showers and storms with less humid conditions by the end of the week, but Friday's event is associated with a cold front. After this weekend, we may see the start of a pattern shift to some cooler weather. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and very humid with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the 98 to 108 degree range. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Chance of a showers/storms. Lows around 70. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid too! Highs around 80.

