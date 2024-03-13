Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, continued unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our wave of warmth continues today as high temperatures make a run for the mid/upper 60s. Today features a slight shower chance south of I-96 along/behind a weak cold front. While most of the region will remain dry and partly cloudy today, another system is set to track into West Michigan on Thursday and Friday bringing widespread rain showers. A thunderstorms on Thursday may be on the strong to marginally severe side...especially from Grand Rapids southward. Any lingering rain showers will pull out of the region by Friday morning. About .50" to one inch is likely. A few light sprinkles are possible late Saturday, before colder air settles in for the second half of the weekend. There's a chance of light rain and snow on Sunday, with light snow showers possible on Monday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a stray shower or few sprinkles south of I-96 this afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. a few thunderstorms possible too. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Some may be strong to marginally severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few lingering showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

