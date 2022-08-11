Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, continued pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A weak, moisture-starved cold front slides through the state this morning. It's giving us some early morning cloud cover and perhaps an isolated shower or few sprinkles, otherwise a majority of the day will feature mostly sunny skies. Friday features mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Mostly cloudy skies settle into the region on Saturday, with the likelihood of showers developing, perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Dry skies return for the start of the work week next week. The entire 7-day outlook has temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80, along with some crisp and cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

Don't forget to check out the near full Sturgeon Super moon tonight! It's closest in its elliptical orbit to earth making it a "super" moon, plus it corresponds with it being full this month. The moon right now is about 223,600 miles from earth. This is the last super moon of the year, so it appears slightly bigger and brighter. Also, the annual Perseid Meteor showers will be ongoing the next few nights. They actually peak August 12 and 13. Enjoy!

TODAY: A stray early morning shower or few sprinkles possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Winds northeast/north at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Continued pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. A rumble of thunder also possible, but severe weather is not likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

