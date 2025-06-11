Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, warm, hazy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An Air Quality Advisory / Clean Air Action Day has been issued today for Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties for higher levels of ozone. Try to refrain from operating gas powered lawn equipment or topping off gas tanks while refueling. Car pool or bike if possible. There is also an elevated rip current risk along the lakeshore with high waves and rough surf expected along from breezy conditions. The weather pattern becomes more active starting Thursday as a front stalls across West Michigan. This looks to keep a narrower east-west band of showers and storms fluctuating in the Lower Peninsula. Thursday's rain looks to be in our northern communities, with Friday being more widespread. No single day appears to be a wash-out, though there is a threat for pockets of locally heavy rain to develop at just about any time through early Saturday. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, warm, and hazy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds west/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Showers will be mostly early in the day. Remaining cooler than average. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SUNDAY: (Father's Day): Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs near 80-degrees.

